American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

American Brivision (Holding) Corp (OTCMKTS:ABVC) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, ValuEngine raised American Brivision (Holding) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get American Brivision (Holding) alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

About American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for American Brivision (Holding) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Brivision (Holding) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.