Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

AMAL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 679.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

