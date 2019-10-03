Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Citigroup

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

ALTM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 267,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 750,525 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

