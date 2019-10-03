Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 208500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, GMP Securities decreased their price target on Altura Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$6.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altura Energy Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altura Energy (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

