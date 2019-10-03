Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

ACV opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

In other Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd news, insider Justin Kass sold 16,700 shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $395,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

