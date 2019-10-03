Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NCZ)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,035. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

