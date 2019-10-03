Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $180.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $123.14. 30,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,328. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $118.40 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

