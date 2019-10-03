Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.25.

NYSE:Y traded down $15.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $781.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $764.88 and a 200-day moving average of $692.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $808.50.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

