Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €12.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.34 ($12.02).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

AF stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching €9.30 ($10.81). 2,206,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.86. Air France KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.