AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0086

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $390,665.00 and approximately $438.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.01008451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.