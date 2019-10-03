Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Down to $55.49

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.68, but opened at $55.49. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 2,374,848 shares.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.51 and a beta of -0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 110,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

