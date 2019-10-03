Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,970. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

