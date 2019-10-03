AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AGCO by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,837,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. 7,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,043. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $338,453.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,607,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

