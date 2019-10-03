Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.90

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.90 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 6636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.84.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,013,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.