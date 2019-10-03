Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2,204.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,176 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Aecom worth $41,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,340. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aecom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

