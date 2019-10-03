Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.20

Shares of Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 1552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

ATEYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Advantest alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.64 million. Advantest had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 28.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantest Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.