Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACHV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,894. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.96. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

