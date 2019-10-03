Ace (ACE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $364,742.00

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ace token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ace has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ace Profile

ACE is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

