Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Trading Down 0.3%

Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), approximately 44,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.15 ($1.31).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.