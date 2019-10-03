ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 37,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 219,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABB shares. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

