AAR (NYSE:AIR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended fiscal first-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. AAR Corp also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. It is also subject to stringent government regulations. AAR Corp has decided to divest its Airlift assets which may impact operating results as it will lose contracts it used to win for the Airlift business. Moreover, shares have underperformed its industry in past six months.”

Get AAR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,116. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AAR by 128.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AAR during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.