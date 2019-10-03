90,924 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. 159,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,652. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

