75,000 Shares in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,050,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,464,000 after purchasing an additional 181,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006,186 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.3% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,032,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,080.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

