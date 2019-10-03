$7.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to announce sales of $7.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.31 billion and the lowest is $7.15 billion. Raytheon posted sales of $6.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year sales of $28.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $29.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.54 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Raytheon stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $193.74. 1,710,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,485. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $209.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total transaction of $491,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

