6,500 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,152. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

