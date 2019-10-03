57,706 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $160,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,727 shares of company stock worth $1,609,501. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 283,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

