400 Shares in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $144,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Weibo by 48.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Weibo by 49.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 31.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,465. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

