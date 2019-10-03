394 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 181,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166,461 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $95.97. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

