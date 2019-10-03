3,099 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,387,000 after buying an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 874,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.