237,000 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 7,780,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,094,812. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Snap from $12.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $275,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,636,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $391,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,201,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,377,702.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,307,116 shares of company stock worth $90,390,947.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

