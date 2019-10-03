22,418 Shares in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PTC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PTC by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,217. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,330. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

