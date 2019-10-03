2,206 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 143,116 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 128,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 126,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

