200 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.83. 6,840,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,620,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $172.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.