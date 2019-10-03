$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.79. IBM reported earnings per share of $3.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.78 to $12.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $13.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

IBM traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.69. 3,347,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,883,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in IBM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,554,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in IBM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 522,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IBM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in IBM by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.