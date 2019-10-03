$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will announce $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $2.71. Boeing posted earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $23.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

Shares of BA traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.07. 2,512,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.44. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

