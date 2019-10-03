$2.17 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $1.59. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $10.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $22.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. 878,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

