1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FCCY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.25.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. Equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $106,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 524.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 523,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.