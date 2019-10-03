1,935 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 19,535.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 21.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

