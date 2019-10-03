13,677 Shares in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

QMOM stock remained flat at $$29.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.