13,677 Shares in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

QMOM stock remained flat at $$29.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

