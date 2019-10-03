13,151 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,581. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

