1,170 Shares in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 167.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 1,802,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,227. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.