1,150 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. 19,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

