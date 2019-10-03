$11.31 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.09 billion and the highest is $11.50 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $45.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.73 billion to $45.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $48.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

