$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.37. Facebook posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,109,072 shares of company stock worth $576,446,388. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,712. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.43. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.