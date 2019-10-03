$1.62 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $246,261.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

