$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.82. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 414,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $118,054.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,252.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

