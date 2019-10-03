$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SP. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

SP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 58,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,651. The company has a market cap of $849.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 704.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 63.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,951 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 289,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

