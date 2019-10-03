$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $832,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,944.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $1,773,751. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 65.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Qualys by 53.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 350,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.40. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

