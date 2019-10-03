$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 50,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,931. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $756.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

