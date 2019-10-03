$0.06 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.92. 5,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,580. Covanta has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at $890,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Covanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Covanta by 66.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after buying an additional 206,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Covanta in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

